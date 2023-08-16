In A First, Assam To Get Its Longest Flyover With A Sports Complex Beneath Bridge | Details

Assam is all set to get its longest-ever flyover in the capital city of Guwahati by the end of August. To be inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, this will be the state’s seventh road flyover in the gateway to the northeast in addition.

The new flyover will be unique in many instances. It will be an 8,33m long railway flyover and is the first of its kind in the entire northeast as it will have a sporting complex beneath the bridge and two over bridges.

Constructed by a local contractor and dedicated to the Badminton Association of Jorhat, the sports complex is a perfect example of the optimum utilisation of available urban space.

The complex will have proper light and seating facilities for the young sportsman to hone their talents. Portraits of legendary sportspersons have been painted on the pillars and walls to motivate young talent.

Notably, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is also the President of the Badminton Association of India.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) to contemplates converting the spaces underneath the flyover into sporting complexes.

The corporation informed that a women’s NGO had approached the corporation with the idea.

The mayor earlier informed that initially the vacant space under the AT Road flyover near Aathgaon would be converted into a sports complex, and if the project is successful, the same idea would be implemented in other flyovers in the city, wherever the space would be available.

The decision comes as most of the spaces under the city’s flyover are either completely unused or marginally used as parking lots, the rest are encroached by unauthorised vendors.

To make Guwahati the gateway of the northeast, the Assam state cabinet has earmarked around Rs 923 crore for a flyover from Handique Collge of Guwahati near Paltanbazar Railway station to the Noonmati area has been approved.

The proposed flyover will be a four laned and will be around 7-8 kilometres long.

In her budget speech, Assam’s finance minister announced a host of important flyovers proposed for construction across the state.

1. Four-lane elevated road on Gopinath Bordoloi road

2. Flyover at cycle factory junction on Guwahati Garbhanga road

3. Flyover at Fatasil Chariali on RK Chowdhury road

4. Flyover near Downtown Hospital and Rajiv Bhawan at GS road

5. Alternative elevated road to Kamakhya temple

6. Elephant underpasses for elephant corridor locations near Deepor Beel

7. Elevated road across Deepor Beel between Swahid Smarak

8. Approach road and Koinadhara road at Guwahati

9. Flyover from Baruah Chariali to Bhogdoi Bridge at Jorhat

10. Flyover at Amolapatty Railway Crossing x.

11. Flyover at Mancotta Railway Crossing

12. Flyover at Lahowal Railway Crossing in Dibrugarh

13. Flyover from Diphu stadium to Diphu Head post office at Diphu

14. Elevated road on Silchar Kalain road

15. GoA is going to take up 4 new Road corridors under Assam Mala

Over the last couple of years, the idea of building sports facilities under flyovers — the space variously called leftover spaces, incidental spaces, negative space, or urban voids by urban planners —seems to have caught on.

Indore pioneered the concept in 2021 when it set up an exclusive sports complex under the Pipliyahana flyover.

Chennai, created a playfield, a skating ground, a cycling track, a café, and several other facilities under the MRTS bridge opposite Tidel Park.