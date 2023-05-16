In A First, Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur Gets 'Maternal Library' to Help Pregnant Women Relieve Stress

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, an urban primary health centre has introduced a “maternal library" for pregnant women in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district with an aim to relieve the stress of expecting mothers and new moms.

Dr Subhash Gandhi, a welfare officer for the Thanjavur Municipal Corporation, said, “The hospital library’s books inspire women to read, thereby easing stress and promoting the mental well-being of the mother-child duo."

He added that plans are underway to introduce a motherhood library of this nature in each primary health centre in the district.

People interested in donating books to the library can contact the district health administration.

According to the officer, the library is popular amongst expecting mothers and new moms. With over 300 books covering history, fiction, literature, women’s empowerment, and biographies of notable individuals, the ‘maternal library’ caters to various reading preferences.

Chithra, a hospital visitor, shared her experience, “Reading a book enriches your mind. It removes any anxiety about labor and I simply pick a book to read while waiting for my doctor’s appointment. We appreciate this initiative by the government."

Elaborating on the ‘Thaimai Noolagam’ (maternal library), Dr Gandhi stated, “We have initiated this based on scientific evidence suggesting that spending time reading books in the hospital can enhance memory and cognitive development in the unborn child."