In Andhra's Manyam District, Tribals Struggle For Access To Basic Health Facilities

At least 30 of the 250 tribal people living in the Konda Shikaram and Madrebu villages of the Manyam district have been suffering from fever for the past week. The nearest medical facility, Pinnakota Primary Health Center, is located 30 km away, and poor road facilities make it challenging for the villagers to access medical services.

Villagers in Konda Shigara walk eight kilometres to reach Boddagummi in Devarapalli Mandal, Anakapalli District, to seek medical help. From there, they obtained private medical treatment with the assistance of an auto. Among the affected individuals, 2-year-old Kondatambali Kirtan was diagnosed with dengue and transferred to KGH (King George Hospital) for further care. 18-year-old Kondatambali Kavitha, who also had a fever, received medical treatment in Devarapalli and was later shifted to KGH for ongoing care.

In Konda Shigara village, despite the best efforts of doctors, many are still critical. Among those affected are individuals like Kondathambili Linganna (36), Kondatambali Puse (52), Kondathambili Ravi (4), Kondathambili Sunitha (5), Konadambili Abhi (5), Kondathambili Nishaka (4), Kondathambili Ashok (4), Konda Tambali Chinni (2), Katapalli Bishi (4), and 20 others confined to their beds.