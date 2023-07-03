In Bihar, Train Runs for 10 km With Broken Wheel; Major Tragedy Averted as Passengers Pull Chain

A major tragedy was averted as the Mumbai-bound Pawan Express ran for 10 km with a broken wheel in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. The incident was reported on the Muzaffarpur-Hajipur rail section at Bhagwanpur rail late on Sunday night.

As soon as the train departed from Muzaffarpur railway station, the passengers heard a loud noise in the S-11 coach, according to a report by news agency IANS.

However, reportedly no efforts were made to identify the problem even as the speeding train reached Bhagwanpur railway station.

“When the train left Bhagwanpur railway station, the passengers pulled the chain and stopped it," said a passenger Raju Kumar.

The passengers informed about the noise to driver and guard of the train besides the railway employees.

During the inspection, it was found that a wheel of an S-11 coach had broken, following which the Railway engineers and employees reached the railway station and repaired it, leading to a miraculous escape for the passengers.

“We were informed that a wheel was broken in Pawan Express. Our team reached there and rectified the error," said Virendra Kumar, CPRO of east central railway Hajipur.