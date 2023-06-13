In Chamba, Man's Body Chopped In 8 Pieces; What We Know So Far

A chilling case resembling the infamous Saraswati and Shraddha murders emerged in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, recently. A young man, believed to be in a romantic relationship with a Muslim girl, has been brutally killed and his body dismembered into multiple pieces. The victim had been reported missing since June 6, and the police have now taken possession of the deceased’s remains for forensic examination before releasing them to the grieving family.

Startling revelations have emerged in the Chamba murder case, shedding light on a shocking crime that took place in Bandal village, Salooni, Chamba. According to the report, a 21-year-old man named Manohar was engaged in a relationship with a Muslim girl. However, the girl’s family held strong disapproval of Manohar.

Advertisement

It is alleged that Manohar fell victim to the wrath of the girl’s brothers. After the murder, the perpetrators took a chilling step by dismembering Manohar’s body into eight pieces, placing them in a bag and disposing of them in a sewer.

The Chamba superintendent of police, Abhishek Yadav, has confirmed the emergence of a murder case involving a young man. As investigations continue, the police have apprehended three individuals in connection with the crime. Concurrently, the defendants in the Bandal murder case have faced ostracism from their community.