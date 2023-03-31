In Jail for 1988 Road Rage Case, Navjot Singh Sidhu Likely to be Released Tomorrow

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu may walk out of the Patiala jail on Saturday as he nears completion of the Supreme Court imposed one-year rigorous imprisonment in a 1988 road rage case.

According to a tweet posted via Navjot Singh Sidhu’s official Twitter handle, the concerned authorities have confirmed his release from jail tomorrow.

Earlier his name was listed for release on January 26 – Republic Day.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and S K Kaul allowed the review plea filed by the victim’s family on the issue of the sentence awarded to 58-year-old Sidhu.

Soon after the apex court’s order, the former Punjab Congress chief surrendered and said “will submit to the majesty of the law."

The hearing in the case had continued for over 33 years, from the sessions court in Patiala to the Supreme Court.

Though the top court had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of the offence of “voluntarily causing hurt" to a 65-year-old man in the case, it spared him a jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000. “…we feel there is an error apparent on the face of the record. Therefore, we have allowed the review application on the issue of sentence.

What is the case against Navjot Singh Sidhu?

In 1988, Sidhu was accused in a road rage case in which Gurnam Singh from Patiala had died.

According to the prosecution in the case, Sidhu and his aide Rupinder Singh Sandhu were in a Gypsy parked in the middle of a road near the Sheranwala Gate Crossing in Patiala on December 27, 1988, when the victim and two others were on their way to the bank to withdraw money.

When they reached the crossing, it was alleged, that Gurnam Singh, driving a Maruti car, found the Gypsy in the middle of the road and asked the occupants, Sidhu and Sandhu, to remove it. This led to heated exchanges. According to reports, Sidhu had thrashed and hit Gurnam Singh on his head which later led to his death.

Sidhu was acquitted of murder charges by the Sessions Court of Patiala in September 1999. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court reversed the verdict and held Sidhu and Sandhu guilty under section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC in December 2006.

It had sentenced them to three years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on them. Sidhu then challenged the high court’s order in the Supreme Court.

