In Kanataka's Agrahara Valagerehalli Village, Devotees Pray To Dog Idols

India is popularly known for the peaceful coexistence of different faiths and is counted among the most religious countries in the world. Places of worship here such as temples, gurdwaras, churches and mosques attract tourists globally. When it comes to temples, there are some unusual shrines built based on unfamiliar belief systems. These temples, with unique deities, are often associated with strange stories that many people don’t know about. One such unique temple is the Dog Temple located in Agrahara Valagerehalli village, Channapatna, Ramanagara district, Karnataka.

Dogs are believed to be the guardians of Goddess Veeramasti Kempamma. Natives of Agrahara Valagerehalli village strongly believe that if people worship the dog idols here and keep them in mind while fulfilling their tasks, their problems will end. If someone has faced theft in their home, all they have to do is worship the dogs in this temple. It is believed that these animals will take it upon themselves to punish the thieves. Keeping this belief in mind, special puja is done for the dogs, every Thursday and Sunday. The puja ceremony is done after worshipping the Goddess Veeramasti Kempamma.