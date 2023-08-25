In Karnataka, This Farmer Has Single-handedly Filled 100 Potholes On His Village Road

Every election year, before the polls take place, political parties at loggerheads with each other carry out extensive campaigns, promising to carry out developmental works, including maintenance of roads. While some politicians do keep their promises and others don’t, we can be sure of the fact that jobs like repairing a road and keeping them free of potholes are typically the work of the government.

While the common man is the direct beneficiary of such acts, no one actually takes upon themselves the headache of doing something about it themselves. This is the story of an exception where a common citizen from the state of Karnataka took it upon himself to make sure that the road that spreads through his village remains pothole-free.

45-year-old Parameshwar Gowdari of Harodi in Kumta taluk of Uttara Kannada district is a farmer who, apart from cultivating his own small garden, is also engaged in waged labour in fields owned by other farmers. While he does this to earn a living, what he does just out of the goodness of his heart has made him kind of a local hero.

Parameshwar Gowdari has been fixing potholes on the road connecting Gibb Circle to Herawatta in Kumta with his hard work. Since he is not equipped with ample resources or machinery to repair the roads permanently, he opts for a temporary solution where he fills up a bag of cement with soil, pours and spreads it all over the pothole.