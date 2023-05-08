Trends :Kerala Boat TragedyCyclone MochaShraddha Walkar MurderManipur ViolenceNEET UG 2023
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls

  • Karnataka

    AXIS MY INDIA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    62-80122-14020-250-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    MATRIZE

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    79-94103-11825-332-5
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    JAN KI BAAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    94-11791-10614-240-2
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    P-MARQ

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85-10094-10824-322-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CGS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    11486213
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    ETG

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85113233
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    C-VOTER

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    83-95100-11221-292-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    RAJNEETI

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    10092311
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CNX

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    80-90110-12020-241-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLSTRAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    88-9899-10921-260-4
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    TODAY'S CHANAKYA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92120120
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLL OF POLLS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92107232
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)
    • Home » India » In-Laws Kill 33-year-old Woman With Poison Over Infertility in UP's Kaushambi

    In-Laws Kill 33-year-old Woman With Poison Over Infertility in UP's Kaushambi

    The deceased's brother Gaus Mohammad, in his complaint, said Begum was married 15 years ago to Firoz Ahmed and her in-laws often quarrelled with her for failing to bear a child

    Advertisement

    Published By: Pritha Mallick

    PTI

    Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 21:24 IST

    Kaushambi, India

    The body of the girl has been sent for a post-mortem, the SP said.(Representational image/PTI)
    The body of the girl has been sent for a post-mortem, the SP said.(Representational image/PTI)

    A 33-year-old woman died after she was allegedly poisoned by her in-laws as she could not bear a child even after 15 years of marriage, police said on Monday.

    The incident was reported from a village in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday night.

    It happened when the in-laws of a woman identified as Sali Begum, rebuked her for not having a child. After a heated argument, Begum called her brother for help, saying that her in-laws had poisoned her, they added.

    The deceased’s brother Gaus Mohammad, in his complaint, said Begum was married 15 years ago to Firoz Ahmed and her in-laws often quarrelled with her for failing to bear a child.

    Advertisement

    After getting his sister’s call, Mohammad rushed to her house and found her in a critical condition, the complaint added.

    He then took her to a Community Health Center in Sirathu where doctors declared her “brought dead", the complaint said.

    RELATED NEWS

    Based on Mohammad’s complaint, a case was registered on Monday at Kada Dham Police Station against the woman’s husband and four of his family members, Kaushambi Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samar Bahadur Singh said.

    The deceased’s body has been sent for postmortem and the matter is being probed, he added.

    Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

    Follow us on

    first published: May 08, 2023, 21:24 IST
    last updated: May 08, 2023, 21:24 IST
    Read More