In Message to China, US Bomber Jets to Take Part in Joint Excercise with India 

For the first time ever, two B1 heavy bomber jets from the US Air Force are taking part in the India-US mega air exercise, which commenced on Monday.

The second phase of the exercise COPE INDIA, starting on April 13, will feature B1 bombers and F-15 E fighters from the US Air Force, along with Sukhoi, Rafael, and Tejas aircraft from the Indian side.

COPE INDIA is taking place at Air Force Stations Arjan Singh (Panagarh), Kalaikunda and Agra, with Japan’s participation as an observer.

This comes at a time when China’s muscle-flexing has increased in the South China Sea and its growing presence in the Indian Ocean Region has become a matter of concern for the stakeholders.

Advertisement

The first phase of the exercise focused on air mobility and involved the transport aircraft and Special Forces assets from both air forces.

The B-1B bomber is a significant aircraft, with a maximum speed of Mach 2.2 and the ability to fly with 24 nuclear bombs. It can reach any corner of the world by flying at a speed of 1,300 km per hour at an altitude of 40,000 feet. With a weight of up to 17,000 kg, this aircraft can fly up to 7,400 km without refuelling.

“The B1 bombers will join the exercise in the second phase, arriving in India on April 14. The first day of the second phase, April 13, will feature four F-15s along with Indian fighter planes," said an Indian Air Force official who is aware of the developments.

In February, American bombers participated in Aero India solely for purpose of flying.

During a visit to New Delhi, Gen Kenneth S Wilsbach, the commander of the US Pacific Air Forces, confirmed the US Air Force’s participation to several reporters on Monday.

Advertisement

Commodore John also met with Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary, Chief of the Air Staff, to discuss ways to increase cooperation between the two countries.

Experts believe that the exercise will send a strong message to China that the international community is united against its aggression in the South China Sea and involvement in other aggressive border approaches. The exercise will continue until April 21.

Read all the Latest India News here