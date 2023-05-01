In Motihari, Marwari Yuva Manch’s Women’s Wing Serves Cows With 'Chhappan Bhog'

People express their love for animals in various ways on social media. While some do it through adoption, others like to serve them with food and a makeshift shelter. One such incident has come forth from East Champaran where the women’s wing of the Marwari Yuva Manch served Chhappan Bhog, a platter of fifty-six dishes to cows to promote the act of saving and helping them.

The cows were from a local cowshed in Motihari and they were fed a platter of fifty-six dishes by the women of the “Srishti wing". The platter included various fruits, vegetables, sweets, breads, curries, jaggery, biscuits, rotis and more. During a conversation with News18 Hindi, the president of the wing Vinita Agarwal said that according to Hindu beliefs, cows are considered equal to Gods and Goddesses as they are embedded in its soul.

To enlighten people about the same and serve the cows, the feast was organised in a grand manner. She said that they are also committed to rescuing and serve cows that wander without shelter in Motihari. Branch secretary Anjali Kedia said that people offer Chhappan Bhog to various deities and distribute and eat it as prasadam. However, this was a platter that was meant for the holy animal alone.

Another member of the organisation Saloni Khandelwal said that nowadays we feed the remains of our cooked food to the cows that wander outside our houses. However, people should feed the animal something that is fresh such as fruits, hay and fresh peels of vegetables used for cooking. Saloni suggested that it would be one of the organisation’s important goals to help cows eat better meals than the garbage or leftover food thrown away by people.

A piece of similar news had come to light from Bhind, Madhya Pradesh a few days back where an advocate organized a Bhandara-style feast for cows. The family of Advocate Ramkumar Purohit has been organizing the same for the past five years and continues to do so even today in order to enlighten people about the religious importance of cows.

