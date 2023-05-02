Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestManipur ViolenceDelhi RainArmy Chopper CrashGo First Crisis
Home » India » In Prayagraj, Yogi Quotes From Ramcharitmanas to Give Message to Mafia

In Prayagraj, Yogi Quotes From Ramcharitmanas to Give Message to Mafia

Addressing an election meeting on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that Prayagraj was a spiritual destination and the land of justice that has the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 15:04 IST

Prayagraj, India

Yogi said that the ongoing municipal polls would turn the state government into a triple engine government and this would go a long way in ensuring a grand Maha Kumbh in 2025 (File Image/ PTI)
Yogi said that the ongoing municipal polls would turn the state government into a triple engine government and this would go a long way in ensuring a grand Maha Kumbh in 2025 (File Image/ PTI)

On his first visit to Prayagraj after the killing of gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave out a terse message when quoted a couplet from the Ramcharitmanas and said: “Karm pradhan vishwa rachi rakha/jo jas karihe so tas phal chakha (The universe is based on deeds/as you sow, so shall you reap).

Addressing an election meeting on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that Prayagraj was a spiritual destination and the land of justice that has the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

“Nature never does injustice and nor does it tolerate injustice. What Tulsidas said is relevant even today. There are some who did injustice in this land and turned it into a crime capital. Nature is a great equalizer and does not accept injustice," he said.

Advertisement

Yogi said that the ongoing municipal polls would turn the state government into a triple engine government and this would go a long way in ensuring a grand Maha Kumbh in 2025.

“In 2019 we won accolades for organising the Kumbh and in 2025 we will surpass our own efforts," he said.

Read all the Latest India News here

RELATED NEWS

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: May 02, 2023, 15:04 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 15:04 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Raai Laxmi Gives Glam Beach Goals In Stylish Bikini And Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About