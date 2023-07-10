In Tamil Nadu Village, Uncles Bring 15 Bullock Carts For Nieces' Ear Piercing Ceremony

India is known for its diverse customs and ceremonies, from the birth of a baby to a person dying. When a baby is born, we have many ceremonies such as the rice ceremony and the baby’s mudan. There is another traditional ceremony in Tamil Nadu for girls known as Kadhani Vizha or the ear piercing ceremony. The Kadhani Vizha of Rikshana and Sudhiksan were held on Saturday, July 9 at Mangadu village in Vellore District of Tamil Nadu.

The children of engineer couple Ilayaraja and Navaneetha had a grand ceremony at Mangadu Muthumariamman temple festival hall in the village. On the occasion, the children’s maternal uncles Navinsundar and Navaseelan from Anavayal Andavarayapuram came to the venue with 15 bullock carts in procession as part of the tradition. Women played Sendai Melam and carried more than 100 tambulams along with sweets, fruits and flowers.

Advertisement

The men carried brass utensils on their heads and also carried goats on their two-wheelers. The onlookers in the region also took part in the parade.

The uncles were welcomed at the venue with roaring drum beats and firecrackers. The parents of Rikshana and Sudhiksan carried the items into the hall and placed them on the laps of their daughters.