In Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu, Devotees Climb Ladder With Knives In This Unique Festival

India is a land of many cultures and because it is a secular country, every religion and culture is respected. People have their own ways of believing in the divine power and sometimes have unique ways of showcasing their devotion to the gods. Every culture has its own way of performing rituals. While some people keep fast, others travel on pilgrimages to show their devotion. A unique kind of tradition is followed in Tirukalukundram in Chengalpattu district in Tamil Nadu.

The 14th annual festival was held at the Sri Muthu Mariamman Temple in Tirukalukundram in Chengalpattu, where a unique tradition is followed by the devotees as a way to please the god. During the festival, a shield is constructed, which is followed by climbing up a ladder. The ladder is constructed in a unique way with the first 11 steps having a knife attached to them. Devotees climb up these steps one by one and reach the top.