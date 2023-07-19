In Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur, This Class 10 Girl Gives Free Petrol To Helmet Wearers

Wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler is perhaps the oldest safety rule in the book. Various road safety drives and instructions by the police have harped on the use of helmets by two-wheelers. Despite the constant awareness about road rules, many people out there do not respect and follow the traffic rules properly.

The percentage of deaths in India from not wearing helmets on a two-wheeler has been on the rise. According to a report, over 39,500 road crash deaths across India in 2020 were caused due to non-helmet usage. Maharashtra alone contributed to 12% of these deaths.

The dangers of not wearing a helmet have now rattled the upcoming generation as well and some of them have taken up the onus of sharing awareness about it themselves. Raghavi of Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvarur district is one of them. The little girl, who studies in Class 10, is distributing free petrol to riders who are wearing helmets.

Chakrapani and Pushpa of the Adichapuram area under Kotur union of Tiruvarur district have two children named Vijay and Raghavi. Raghavi, a student of St Anthony’s Government High School learnt about the dangers of riding without a helmet at school and noticed that people were not following rules. She, therefore, came up with an initiative.