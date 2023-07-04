In Tamil Nadu's Villupuram, Green Chilli Prices Skyrocket To Rs 160 Per Kg

India is currently witnessing a surge in prices of tomato and ginger after the late onset of the monsoon in the country. Cyclone Biparjoy has also affected the crops in the north and west of India. Now, chillies have been added to the list of pricey vegetables in the market. The price of green chillies, used in our daily cooking, is skyrocketing at Rs 160 per kg in Tamil Nadu.

The lack of supply in the vegetable markets on Bagarsha Road in the Villupuram district has led to the price rise. Last week, the chillies were sold at prices between Rs 80 to Rs 120 per kg, but on Tuesday, shot up to Rs 160 per kg. The price of ginger in the state is Rs 220 per kg. The cost of tomatoes in Tamil Nadu is currently between Rs 110 and Rs 120 per kg. The coriander, which we often ask for free, is also being sold at Rs 80 and spring onions at Rs 120 per kg.

The cost of a few vegetables has also simultaneously increased compared to last week. A local trader told News18 that the prices of vegetables are expected to continuously increase for the coming two weeks. Due to the high prices of vegetables, the traders have also expressed their concern as consumers are avoiding buying vegetables causing them a huge loss.