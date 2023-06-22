In Telangana, A Wedding Of Mango Trees Amid Chants Of Vedic Mantras

In rural areas, farmers hold a deep reverence for nature, considering it divine and attributing its abundance to the blessings of God. They engage in various rituals, ceremonies and pujas to ensure bountiful crops and high yields. Among these traditions are the Eruvaka Punnami festivals, where agricultural implements are worshipped, and offerings are made to the almond trees.

In addition to these practices, traditional customs like the marriage of Ravi trees to neem trees in temples have been observed as a matter of sentimental significance. Recently, in the village of Dindi, under the Kothapet Gram Panchayat in the Vanaparthi District’s Pangal Mandal, a one-of-a-kind event unfolded as the mango trees in Ramulu’s garden were united in marriage.

The event involved the meticulous arrangement of ceremonies resembling human weddings, complete with Veda mantras, mela talas (musical rhythms), and grand feasts. By arranging the marriage of mango trees, the farmer sought to honour and celebrate its contributions, recognizing them as a source of sustenance and prosperity.

This marriage was not just a simple ceremonial union; it involved the participation of family members and relatives. The bride and groom were adorned in their respective avatars. The entire event was conducted with precision, ensuring that all the rituals and ceremonies were carried out thoroughly.