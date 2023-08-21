In Telangana, This IAS Couple Takes Surprise Classes In Govt Schools

We all know that IAS officers are in charge of the administration in a district. They review the progress of the respective departments and share the necessary feedback with lower-level officers and employees. Apart from this, they are also involved in the implementation of the welfare development programs of the government, which keeps them engaged in meeting the targets.

Sometimes they also conduct field trips to identify the problems. Similarly, two IAS officers recently visited schools in their respective Adilabad district areas. The two officials, who have a special interest in the education sector, visited government schools and inquired about the teaching methods and facilities provided to the students.

They are Chahat Baj Pai, a project officer for the Integrated Tribal Development Organisation in Utnur, Adilabad District, and K Varun Reddy, the Nirmal District Collector. They are both husband and wife. Coincidentally, continuing their tours, the two visited educational institutions and inquired about the facilities and curriculum of the schools.

IAS Reddy reportedly visited the Social Welfare Gurukula College and School. Visiting there, he also, took the mathematics class of the tenth-grade students. He also shared many tips for students to excel in mathematics. Students liked his session very much and they reportedly interacted with him and shared their problems with him.