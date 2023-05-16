In This Mumbai Accident, Only Passenger to Die Was an Air Hostess. All Others Survived

An air hostess from Kolkata was killed near Mumbai’s Juhu after the car she was travelling in crashed into a stationary BMC dumper. The deceased’s friend, a 27-year-old merchant navy employee, has been booked by police.

According to a report in Times of India, the incident took place in the early hours of last Friday, killing air hostess Pallavi Bhattacharya who was seated next to her friend, Adhvaryu Bhandekar.

The report stated that Bhandekar and two other friends seated in the rear seat, Ankit Khare (38) and Bharati Rai (24), suffered injuries in the crash. Juhu police senior inspector Ajitkumar Vartak was quoted as saying that the preliminary report does not show that the four were drunk.

“We are waiting for Bandekar’s recovery before arresting him. Bandekar has been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death due to negligence), 337 (endangering life) and 338 (grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others)," Vartak added.

Victim Came to Mumbai for ‘Tattoo Removal’

The TOI report quoted a police officer as saying, “Through her friends, we learnt that she worked as an air hostess and had switched to another airline which asked her to remove her tattoo as per company policy. She came to Mumbai for a laser tattoo removal procedure. She was Bandekar’s friend who works in merchant navy. She decided to stay with Bandekar and his family."

The survivors were quoted as saying they were returning home to Andheri from a party in Saki Naka in Bhandekar’s mother’s car when he lost control upon entering a narrow lane. “The speeding car flung into the air after Bandekar missed spotting a speed-breaker and it crashed into a stationed BMC garbage truck near Juhu police station," said a police officer.

Bhattacharya who was seated in the front died in the crash while the three others survived with injuries. Bhattacharya’s parents arrived from Kolkata where she lived before moving to Delhi, and took custody of her body. They registered a complaint against Bandekar, the report stated.

TOI quoted Vartak as saying they have sent a notice to Bhandekar regarding the case against him. They are waiting for him and the other two to get better to collect their statements.