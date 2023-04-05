On A Wing, With a Prayer: UP Tourism Dept Plans ‘Air Safari’ Connecting Pilgrimage Sites

The Uttar Pradesh tourism department, in collaboration with a private company, plans to introduce an ambitious pilgrimage air safari project, connecting Varanasi, Mathura, Ayodhya and Haridwar.

Officials with the UP tourism department said the project is in its nascent stage and aims to give an “out-of-the-world" experience to the tourists. “We are in touch with a company, Rajas Aerosports and Adventures Private Limited, which has proposed a pilgrimage air safari in Uttar Pradesh, connecting Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura and Haridwar. The company has proposed an investment of Rs 5,000 crore. The department is in touch with the company," said a senior official with UP tourism department.

If all goes well, the details and date of launch would be out soon.

Advertisement

Commandant Manish Saini, an Ex-Army officer from Dehradun who completed his schooling from Ghaziabad, said more than a project it will be a dream come true for his company. “Due to a serious spine injury, I quit service early. But I wanted to start something unique. It was then that an idea of air safari struck my mind. It was not easy, the project got off the ground after my younger brother joined me. Together, as a start-up in 2013, we launched the country’s first air safari in Rishikesh with an ultralight category of machines," said Saini.

PLANS FOR UP

Advertisement

While sharing his plans for UP, he said, “In UP, the idea is to connect all important pilgrimage sites — Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura, Agra and Prayagraj — through an air circuit, using world’s best light sport aircraft, hot air balloons and helicopters. Other than regional pilgrimage, we also have plans for a Kashi-Mathura-Haridwar-Ayodhya-Prayagraj air connectivity programme with 10-20 seater single- and multi-engine fixed wings in single and multi-engine helicopters. It will also include sea plane connectivity between Kashi-Ayodhya-Prayagraj and Haridwar."

He said, “The estimated cost is around Rs 5,000 crore. We are finalizing the landing sights in Mathura and other cities from where we would be operating."

Advertisement

Saini said he has a bunch of skilled aviators who will fly in a fleet of world’s best helicopters, aircraft, light sport aircraft, hot air balloons and gyrocopters on an organised itinerary. “Rajas aviators are certified commercial pilots specialized in flying in adverse weather conditions in remote geographical areas," he added.

He said the project is likely to take off in the current financial year.

‘FLYING MADE HASSLE-FREE, AFFORDABLE’

Saini said the idea behind the start-up was to bring hassle-free flying to the masses at affordable prices. “Most people think flying is unaffordable and it is the only reason why they never make an attempt. We wanted to make people familiar with flying, that too at affordable prices. The idea became a big hit," said Saini.

They have launched India’s First Heli Himalayan Air Safaris aka Himalayan Darshan in Uttarakhand, Bandhavgarh National Park Air Safari using light sport aircraft and hot air balloons, and Kanha National Park Air Safari.

“Currently, we own two air strips in Madhya Pradesh (MP). Many projects are going on in MP. We are trying to replicate it in UP," he added.

Read all the Latest India News here