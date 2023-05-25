Trends :Delhi RainTemple LawDelhi HistoryNITI Aayog MeetingDaam Virus
Leave Encashment Upon Retirement: Rs 25 Lakh Tax Exemption For Salaried Employees

The increased limit for tax exemption on leave encashment on retirement or otherwise of non-government salaried employees with effect from April 1, 2023.

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 18:52 IST

New Delhi, India

In Budget 2023-24, FM Nirmala Sitharaman had increased the tax exemption on leave encashment on retirement of non-government salaried employees to Rs 25 lakh, from Rs 3 lakh. (Representative image)
In line with the Budget announcement, the finance ministry on Thursday hiked the tax exemption limit for leave encashment upon retirement for private sector salaried employees to Rs 25 lakh.

So far, the tax exemption on leave encashment for non-government employees was Rs 3 lakh which was fixed in 2002, when the highest basic pay in the government was Rs 30,000 per month.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), in a statement, said the aggregate amount exempt from income tax under section 10(10AA)(ii) shall not exceed the limit of Rs 25 lakh, where any such payments are received by a non-government employee from more than one employer.

The increased limit for tax exemption on leave encashment on retirement or otherwise of non-government salaried employees to Rs 25 lakh with effect from April 1, 2023.

"In pursuance to the proposal in the Budget speech, 2023,… the central government has notified the increased limit for tax exemption on leave encashment on retirement or otherwise of non-government salaried employees to Rs 25 lakh w.e.f. 01.04.2023," the CBDT said.

In 2023-24 Budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had increased the tax exemption on leave encashment on retirement of non-government salaried employees to Rs 25 lakh, from Rs 3 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

first published: May 25, 2023, 18:47 IST
last updated: May 25, 2023, 18:52 IST
