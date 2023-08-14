Independence Day 2023: Is It India's 76th or 77th Celebration? News18 Explains the Math Riddle

India will mark its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the nation’s celebrations by unfurling the tricolour and address from the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi.

After 200 years of British rule, India achieved independence on August 15, 1947.

During the freedom struggle, the Indian National Congress initially called for complete autonomy on January 26, 1930. In 1950 then, the Constitution of India came into effect and this date eventually evolved into Republic Day, whereas August 15 retained its significance as Independence Day, symbolising India’s successful liberation from colonial rule.

As the celebrations approach each year, a recurring mathematical puzzle emerges, questioning the precise count of Independence Days. The intrigue persists this year as India marks the 77th anniversary of its independence from British rule. The question remains: Is this year’s Independence Day the 76th or the 77th?

76th or 77th Independence Day?

India observed its first year of independence on August 15, 1948, followed by subsequent celebrations a decade later in 1957, then two decades after in 1967, and ultimately seventy years onward in 2017.

In 2023, India will commemorate 76 years of independence from British rule. When summing up the count of celebrated Independence Days in India since the pivotal date of August 15, 1947, recognised as the first, the total tallies to 77.

Hence, the occasion of 77th Independence Day is concurrently intertwined with the passage of 76 years since our momentous liberation from British rule in India.

August 15, 1947, witnessed a historic milestone as India’s inaugural Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, proudly unfurled the national flag atop Delhi’s Red Fort, formally proclaiming India’s sovereignty.