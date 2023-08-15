Independence Day 2023: PM Modi Slams Nepotism in I-Day Speech; 'Parivarvaad in BJP? How?' Sitharaman Asks Opposition

Curated By: News Desk
Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 22:59 IST
New Delhi, India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 10th consecutive Independence Day address today from Red Fort. This was PM Modi’s last speech before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. PM Modi delivered his address after unfurling the national flag amid tight security in and around iconic Red Fort. Security was stepped up in Delhi, with more than 10,000 police officers manning the area in and around the Red Fort. Additionally, around 1,000 cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems.
The beating retreat ceremony took place at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab’s Amritsar on the occasion of Independence Day.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched attacks on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for skipping the Independence Day event at Red Fort in Delhi from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation.
The chair reserved for Kharge, who was also Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, was left vacant in the audience. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi also skipped the grand celebrations at Red Fort. READ MORE
India has gained new strategic strength in recent years and its borders are now more secure than ever, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday even as he highlighted efforts to modernise the military and make it “young and battle ready" to confront future challenges.
In his Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort, Modi also reiterated his government’s unwavering resolve to ensure national security amid the current global security scenario.
“India has gained a new strategic strength in recent years and today our borders are more secure than ever," Modi said.
Delivering his 10th consecutive Independence Day speech, and the last before 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit all the right political notes at the Red Fort on Tuesday.
Donning a Bandhej Safa headgear from Rajasthan, which goes to polls later this year, PM Modi’s 90-minute speech was peppered with five political messages and a prediction — that he will return to the ruins of the Mughal-era fort same time next year. READ MORE
Highlighting India’s ethos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the country does not stop, tire, falter or lose because this is the “new India" which is self-confident and determined to make its commitments meaningful. “This is a government that works and surpasses set goals," he said while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.
Modi noted that this is the new India, a self-confident India, an India filled with determination to make its commitments meaningful.
“Yeh Bharat na rukta hai, yeh Bharat na thakta hai, yeh Bharat na haanfta hai, aur na hi yeh Bharat haarta hai (India does not stop, India does not tire, India does not falter, and India does not lose)," he said. The prime minister also recited a poem on the government led by him and its governance.
When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day, the chair reserved for Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was left vacant in the audience at the historic Lal Kila on Tuesday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi also skipped the grand celebrations at Red Fort.
As per Congress sources, Kharge stayed away from the ceremony at Red Fort due to security reasons. He, however, unfurled the national flag at his residence and later at the Congress headquarters where the Independence Day function was also attended by Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders. READ MORE
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday attacked the Opposition for “speaking one-two lines" in Parliament on Manipur violence and “shedding crocodile tears" when the government addressed the issue in the House.
“Opposition walked out when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke. They did not participate in the discussion (on Manipur). Rahul Gandhi just spoke one or two lines and went off," Sitharaman said during an interview with CNN News18’s managing editor Zakka Jacob. READ MORE
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said next year PM Modi will come back again. “There is no arrogance in that or overconfidence. Here is a PM who is the product of the society where he had valued his youth time experience. He is a true people’s prime minister," Puri said.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri spoke to CNN News18 and said there were some fantastic takeaways from PM Modi’s speech like making two crore women making “lakhpati".
Today he is talking about economic empowerment . It is a very powerful message. Today, irrespective of caste and creed, these beneficiary programmes are reaching to needy," Puri said.
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said he believes “it was PM Modi’s farewell speech."
“I believe it was PM Modi’s farewell speech. Although, he tried to list out all the work that was done in the last 10 years, but there was nothing worth mentioning," said AAP leader.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised Supreme Court’s decision to translate the key elements of its judgments into regional languages. The Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, who was among the dignitaries during PM’s speech, acknowledged Modi’s praise with folded hands. Read More
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke to News18 and highlighted PM Modi’s mention of three evils “corruption, nepotism and appeasement".
Rijiju, speaking to News18’s Zakka Jacob, said address by PM Modi is supposed to be seen as report of nine years of the Modi government.
Congress party ruined this nation by intense corruption, Rijiju said, adding that PM Modi got rid of corruption.
“Kharge may be president of Congress, Adhir might be Lok Sabha leader but they are answerable to one family," Rijiju said hinting towards Congress. We have to fight dynastic politics, he added.
Punjab, Haryana and their joint capital Chandigarh on Tuesday celebrated the 77th Independence Day, amid tight security arrangements.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hoisted the national flag at a state-level function in Patiala while his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar unfurled the tricolour in Fatehabad.
Mann inspected the parade in Patiala and took a salute from the march past led by parade commander Assistant Commissioner of Police Jasroop Kaur Baath. In his address, Mann said his government’s top priorities are health, education, employment and the agriculture sector.
The chief minister said 76 new ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ were inaugurated on Monday to commemorate 76 years of India’s freedom. With this, the total number of these clinics in the state has reached 659.
On Congress president-LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge not attending the Independence Day event at Red Fort, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said “they are yearning just like a fish without water".
“…If the leader of the main Opposition party and LoP Rajya Sabha doesn’t come, you can imagine the Congress mindset…Today when they are sitting in the Opposition, they are yearning just like a fish without water," Thakur said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government will launch ‘Vishwakarma Yojana’ next month with an allocation of Rs 13,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore for those with traditional skills. In his address to the nation on the 77th Independence Day, Modi said the scheme is especially for skilled workers like barbers, goldsmiths, washermen etc.
Akshay Kumar has been granted Indian citizenship. The actor had earlier said that he had applied for an Indian passport in 2019, but Covid delayed the process. On the occasion of Independence Day, Akshay took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the exciting news with his fans.
Sharing the photo of the document, Akshay wrote, “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the policies of the government are providing support to the youth of the country and their strength has helped India become the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day, he said the country’s exports are growing and experts world over believe India’s economy would continue its growth trajectory.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the government will soon launch a scheme to provide agri-drones to thousands of women-led self-help groups and will train them to fly as well as repair the unmanned aerial vehicles. To begin with, the scheme will be launched among 15,000 women self-help groups (SHGs). About 10 crore women are associated with SHGs in the country.
Amid Opposition’s claim that BJP also is a party of “parivarvaad" (nepotism), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked if anyone in family hold the saffron party.
“Does anyone in family hold BJP…BJP is not at all parivaarvad," Nirmala Sitharaman said adding that same family holds control for generations in other parties.
Both the Prime Minister himself and the Home Minister provided reassurance on the floor of the house that their intention was to maintain peace and harmony in Manipur. However, the opposition chose not to engage in this discussion and walked out during the Prime Minister’s speech. It appeared that the opposition’s concern for Manipur was insincere, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noting that they did not address the issue in the house.
During an interaction with CNN-News18, the Finance Minister said: “The Opposition shed crocodile tears when Manipur was spoken off in the Parliament and that they were not ready to talk on the issue."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with youngsters at the Red Fort in Delhi where he delivered his Independence Day address from.
Taking to microblogging site ‘X’, PM Modi wrote, “Had heartwarming interaction with youngsters at the Red Fort. Their boundless enthusiasm is a reminder of the bright future that awaits India."
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda hoisted the national flag at party’s headquarter in Delhi on Tuesday on the occasion of 77th Independence Day
WATCH:
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hoisted the national flag on 77th Independence Day in Kolkata.
The Indian Tricolour was hoisted onboard Indian Naval Warships, INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata in Sydney, Australia, to commemorate the 77th Independence Day of India.
The ships are in Australia to participate in Exercise-Malabar 2023
Indian Coast Guard personnel with national flag underwater near Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu on 77th Independence Day.
WATCH:
When asked about Congress chief and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge missing from Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, Congress leader Meira Kumar says, “Kharge Sahab came here (AICC HQ) and addressed us. He encouraged us and the people of the country. He spoke about how did Congress and big leaders attain freedom for the country and build the country."
On PM’s attack on dynasty politics, she says, “Elections are held here, those who win stay in politics. What is Dynasty here?…"
Talking about the things done by Congress when it was in power, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, “AIIMS, IIT, space research foundation was laid. Art and culture was encouraged by Nehru ji. Indira Gandhi ji, Lal Bahadur Shastri brought green revolution and white revolution".
“I am pained to say that democracy, institutions have big question over them. Parliamentarians voices are being muzzled by moving privilege motion against them. When I get to speak in Parliament my mic is switched off," Kharge said.
“We swear to bring unity and justice in the country. Judega Bharat jitega India," Kharge added.
A little after PM Modi’s speech from Red Fort, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also made an address at Congress’s Independence Day celebrations taking place at party’s office.
Responding to PM Modi’s list of achievements, Kharge said “nowadays some people speak as if no progress was made in India till now."
“We all know how Britishers left the country, not even a needle was manufactured here," Kharge said.
An incident of security lapse was reported during Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s speech. A teaching job aspirant wearing black clothes and holding a poster reportedly entered Gandhi Maidan in Bihar’s Patna where CM Nitish Kumar was speaking on the occasion of Independence Day.
The person has been detained.
In a tweet, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said: “It is very unfortunate that Congress leadership boycotted the #IndependenceDay program as per media reports. Bharat se kya dushmani hai? Modi Virodh me desh ka hi virodh?"