Independence Day 2023: PM Modi Slams Nepotism in I-Day Speech; 'Parivarvaad in BJP? How?' Sitharaman Asks Opposition

India has gained new strategic strength in recent years and its borders are now more secure than ever, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday even as he highlighted efforts to modernise the military and make it “young and battle ready" to confront future challenges.

In his Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort, Modi also reiterated his government’s unwavering resolve to ensure national security amid the current global security scenario.

“India has gained a new strategic strength in recent years and today our borders are more secure than ever," Modi said.