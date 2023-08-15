Independence Day 2023: No Ifs and Buts… Ball in India’s Court, Says PM Modi | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day. Beginning his speech by addressing the countrymen as parivarjan (family members), PM Modi said India is celebrating the festival of democracy.
Shortly into the speech, the Prime Minister touched upon the violence in Manipur, saying the central and state governments are striving to bring peace to the region. Expressing anguish at crimes against women in the state over the last few months, he added that the situation is improving in the north-eastern state.
Here are Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s top quotes from the Independence Day 2023 speech at the Red Fort:
- India is the largest democracy of the world and now also the leading country in terms of population. Such a large country, 140 crore members of my family, are celebrating Independence Day today."
- I pay my tributes to all the brave hearts who gave their contribution in India’s freedom struggle.
- Natural calamity has created unimaginable crises in several parts of the country. I express my sympathies to all families who faced this.
- The country stands with the people of Manipur… Resolution can be found through peace only. The Centre and the state government are making all efforts to find resolution.
- Today, we have demography, democracy and diversity. These three together have the ability to realise the dreams of the nation.
- What we do in this era, the steps we take, and the decisions we take one after the other, will germinate the golden history of the country in the coming 1,000 years.
- There is no dearth of opportunities in the country. The country has the ability to provide endless opportunities.
- After the Covid-19 pandemic, a new world order, a new geo-political equation is taking shape. The definition of geopolitics is changing. Today, the ability of 140 crore Indians can be seen in shaping the new world order.
- It is certain that India’s capability and possibilities are going to cross new heights of trust. Today, India has received the opportunity to host G20 Summit. In the past year, the manner in which several events of the G20 were held in every corner of India has made the world aware of the capability of India’s common people, India’s diversity.
- Reform, perform and transform are changing the country.
- When we came to power in 2014, India was at the 10th position in the global economic system. Today, with the efforts of 140 crore Indians, we have reached the 5th position, This did not happen just like that. The demon of corruption had the country in its clutches… we stopped the leakages and created a strong economy.
- The government will launch Vishwakarma scheme with allocation of Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 crore in the next month for those with traditional skills.
- The world has still not recovered from coronavirus. The war gave rise to another crisis. Today, the world is facing the crisis of inflation. Inflation has the entire global economy in its clutches… It is unfortunate that when we import goods of our necessity, we also import inflation. But, India made all efforts to control inflation… We can’t be content just because our situation is better than the rest of the world. I have to take more steps to see that the burden of inflation goes further down on the citizens of my country. We will take those steps and my efforts will continue.
- In five years, over 13.5 crore poor people came out of poverty to become part of neo-middle, middle classes. Government’s every moment, every rupee going towards welfare of citizens; govt and citizens united with spirit of ‘nation first’.
- I want to thank the mothers, sisters and daughters of my country for their capability. I want to thank the farmers for their efforts that India is moving ahead in the agriculture sector. I thank the workers and laborers for their contribution as India is moving modernity.
- India’s capabilities in space technology are rising rapidly. Deep sea mission, modernisation of railways - Vande Bharat, Bullet train - we are working on all. Internet has reached village. While we are working on nano urea, we are also focusing on organic farming.
- When India is determined, it completes the work. Our track record says that… For 25 years, it was being discussed in the country that a new Parliament building will be built. Ye Modi hai, samay ke pehle Sansad banakar ke rakh diya. This is a government that works, that meets set goals. This is New India. This is an India that is full of self-confidence… Ye Bharat na rukta hai, na thakta hai, na haanfta hai aur na hi haarta hai.
- The one thing that will take the country forward is women-led development. Today, we can proudly say that India has the maximum number of pilots in civil aviation. Women scientists are leading the Chandrayaan mission. The G20 countries are also recognising the importance of women-led development.
- It is Modi’s guarantee that India will be among the top three economies in the world in the next five years.
- Continuous reforms are taking place to make our forces young and battle ready. Earlier, we used to hear about bomb blasts, but today, the country is feeling safe. We can focus on development when there is security and peace.
- The vibrant border villages were called the last villages of the country. We changed that mindset. They are not the last villages in the country. What you can see at the borders is the first village in my country… I am delighted that special guests of this event are 600 pradhans of these border villages. They have come here at the Red Fort to be a part of this event.
- A developed India in 2047 is not just a dream, but the resolution of 140 crore Indians. The biggest strength (of a developed nation) is the national character. An important catalytic agent for all the countries which have developed has been their national character.
- India has emerged as vishva mitra (friend of world); country laying strong foundation of vishva mangal (global welfare).
- I am confident that in 2047 when India marks 100 years of its independence, it will be a developed nation.
- Collective responsibility to promote suchita (probity), pardarshita (transparency), nishpakshta (objectivity) to make India developed.
- I firmly believe that when the country will celebrate 100 years of freedom in 2047, it would be a developed India. I say this on the basis of the capability of my country and available resources… But the need of the hour is to fight three evils — corruption, dynasty and appeasement.
- Today, parivarvaad and appeasement have destroyed our country. How can a political party have only one family in charge? For them, their life mantra is - party of the family, by the family and for the family.
- We have presented philosophies and the world is now connecting with India over them. For renewable energy sector, we said ‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’. After Covid, we told the world that our approach should be ‘One World, One Help’. For the G20 Summit, we should focus on the idea of ‘One World, One Family, One Future’.
- In 2019, on the basis of performance, you blessed me once again… The next five years are for unprecedented development. The biggest golden moment to realise the dream of 2047 is the coming five years. The next August 15, from the Red Fort, I will present before you the achievements and developments of the country.
Multi-layer security is in place across Delhi, with more than 10,000 personnel manning the area in and around the historic Red Fort. Around 1,000 cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems have been installed in and around the Mughal-era fort and at other strategic locations to ensure security and monitor VVIP movements, police said.
The Gyan Path in front of the Red Fort has been decked up with flowers and G20 signage. The government has invited around 1,800 special guests from across the country to attend the programme. Seventy-five couples from each state and Union Territory, in their traditional attire, have been invited to witness the ceremony. Sarpanch of vibrant villages, nurses, fisherfolk and labourers engaged in the construction of the Central Vista project are also among the special invitees.