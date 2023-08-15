Independence Day 2023: No Ifs and Buts… Ball in India’s Court, Says PM Modi | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day. Beginning his speech by addressing the countrymen as parivarjan (family members), PM Modi said India is celebrating the festival of democracy.

Shortly into the speech, the Prime Minister touched upon the violence in Manipur, saying the central and state governments are striving to bring peace to the region. Expressing anguish at crimes against women in the state over the last few months, he added that the situation is improving in the north-eastern state.

Here are Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s top quotes from the Independence Day 2023 speech at the Red Fort:

