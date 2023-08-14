Delhi on High Alert Ahead of Independence Day; 10,000 Cops, Anti-drone Systems to Ensure Tight Vigil

In preparation for the 77th Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday, the Delhi Police escalated security measures on Monday. Authorities issued a traffic advisory near the Red Fort where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on August 15, implemented thorough vehicle checks, and initiated anti-terrorism protocols to ensure smooth festivities, which are being held weeks ahead of the G20 Summit.

Incorporated into the security arrangements at the historic Red Fort are 1,000 facial recognition cameras, anti-drone systems and a vigilant force of over 10,000 police personnel.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak had said on Sunday that the police will also coordinate and share real-time information with other agencies to provide security. “The Delhi Police will also use technology systems for security purposes. We are on our toes and doing rehearsals," he had said.

Advertisement

Facial Recognition Cameras, Anti-drone Systems Installed

Approximately 1,000 cameras integrated with facial recognition and video analytic systems have been installed in and around the historic Mughal-era fort, as well as at strategic points, to ensure comprehensive security and monitor the movements of VVIPs, the police said.

Furthermore, anti-drone systems have been set up at the Red Fort in adherence to standard protocol. An all-encompassing anti-terror strategy has been implemented, encompassing the installation of air defense weaponry. Strategic locations will be manned by snipers, elite SWAT commandos and sharpshooters to safeguard the Prime Minister and other VVIP guests.

Anti-terror Steps, Eye on G20 Summit

Advertisement

HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP of the Delhi Police, said necessary anti-terror measures leading up to the celebrations in the capital has been taken as “events of national importance are always challenging."

He also noted that the forces are taking extra precautions due to India’s G20 Presidency the main events of the upcoming summit will occur in New Delhi. “We have implemented preventive measures with support from other agencies. There is extra sensitivity due to the G20 Summit that will be held in three weeks,"he said.

Advertisement

“We are also implementing these arrangements, keeping in mind that it’s a significant day for miscreants who often target such occasions," he added.

Advertisement

Security Cover for Over 900 Vital Installations

Advertisement

Delhi has 919 vital installations that have been placed under security cover, Dhaliwal said. “We have color-coded the vital installations based on their sensitivity. For significantly sensitive installations, we have implemented additional security measures. The relevant officers, particularly the gazetted officers from various Delhi Police districts, conduct checks on a rotating basis, following a specific format. For instance, if there is a deficiency in perimeter security, lighting, or the presence of guards at a particular location, they address it. There are several such checkpoints, and whatever shortcomings we identify, we inform them so that corrective actions can be taken."

Deputy Commissioner of Police Joy Tirkey from the North East District of Delhi said security preparations for Independence Day began almost three weeks ago and a full dress rehearsal was held on Sunday. “We create a checklist in which exercises are conducted in a time-bound manner…On August 13, we conducted a full dress rehearsal…We identified areas for improvement and will address them accordingly. We will be deployed from 3 am tomorrow (August 15)." he said.

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said, “The preparations start early. We launch our anti-terror campaign almost 3-4 months before the main event…At the venue, there is a significant deployment with multiple agencies also involved. Even this year, adequate arrangements have been made. The celebrations are set to proceed smoothly tomorrow."

Border Checks, ‘no kite flying zone’

Rigorous border checks are being conducted, and the police have issued stern warnings against any attempts to disrupt law and order in the national capital.

In light of the recent unrest in Haryana’s Nuh and neighboring regions, authorities are maintaining a stringent watch.

The vicinity around the Red Fort has been designated a “no kite flying zone" until the conclusion of the event. A total of 153 kite catchers equipped with necessary apparatus will be deployed strategically to intercept kites, as highlighted by the police, who have also advised residents near the Red Fort not to fly kites until the conclusion of the event.

Traffic Advisory in Place

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the public around Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on August 15. The area will be closed from 4 am to 10 am, open only to authorized vehicles. Eight road stretches, including Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, and Chandni Chowk Road, will also be closed for general traffic on Tuesday. Vehicles without Independence Day parking labels are advised to avoid specific routes.

Commuters traveling from north to south can take alternative routes such as Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjang Road and Kamal Ataturk Marg. For those going from east to west, NH-24 (NH-9), Barapula Road and Mathura Road are suggested alternatives. Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge toward Shanti Van will be closed and goods vehicles and interstate buses have restricted timings. Local city buses have also been advised to avoid Ring Road and take available alternative routes.