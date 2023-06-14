Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyKerala 'Love Jihad'Mira Road Murder Case'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
India Accomplished Journey from Red Tape to Red Carpet in 9 Years of Modi Rule: Amit Shah

The home minister said whether it is ”Start Up India”, ”Stand Up India”, PLI or digital transformation, a whole-of-the-government approach to facilitate growth has spurred innovation and development

PTI

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 15:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Shah also said Prime Minister Modi has unleashed India's aspirations to drive growth in the nine years of 'ease of business'. (File Photo/PTI')

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said India has accomplished a journey from red tape to the red carpet in nine years of the Narendra Modi government and created a hassle-free business environment, making the country a preferred FDI destination.

Shah also said Prime Minister Modi has unleashed India’s aspirations to drive growth in the "nine years of ease of business".

    • "India accomplished a journey from red tape to the red carpet in the last #9YearsOfEaseOfBusiness. PM @narendramodi Ji introduced an efficient tax system, investor-friendly policy, and easier approvals to create a hassle-free business environment, making India an FDI destination," he wrote on Twitter.

    The home minister said whether it is "Start Up India", "Stand Up India", PLI or digital transformation, a whole-of-the-government approach to facilitate growth has spurred innovation and development.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

