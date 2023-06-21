Trends :PM Modi in USKarnataka BandhDelhi NewsFuel Prices TodayAdipurush Row
India Adds 92 Fresh Covid Cases, Active Caseload Dips to 1,786

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 13:17 IST

New Delhi, India

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,898 (Image: R Satish Babu/AFP File)
The death toll was recorded at 5,31,898 (Image: R Satish Babu/AFP File)

India witnessed a single-day rise of 92 new COVID-19 cases even as the active caseload declined to 1,786, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,898 (5.31 lakh), the data — updated at 8 am on Wednesday — showed.

The total tally of Covid cases is currently at 4,49,93,671 (4.49 crore). The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

    • The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,59,987 (4.44 crore) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

    According to the ministry website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide drive.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 21, 2023, 13:17 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 13:17 IST
