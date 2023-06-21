India Adds 92 Fresh Covid Cases, Active Caseload Dips to 1,786

India witnessed a single-day rise of 92 new COVID-19 cases even as the active caseload declined to 1,786, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,898 (5.31 lakh), the data — updated at 8 am on Wednesday — showed.

The total tally of Covid cases is currently at 4,49,93,671 (4.49 crore). The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.