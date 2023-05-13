India And Bangladesh Stress on UNCLOS at 6th Indian Ocean Conference in Dhaka

India and Bangladesh on Friday stressed on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) at the 6th Indian Ocean Conference in Dhaka.

Speaking at the event, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said that the release of Bangladesh’s Indo-Pacific Outlook last month underlined the widespread recognition of the concept of the Indo-Pacific. He noted that the outlook placed emphasis on UNCLOS and said that it is essential for the credibility of the global order that such foundational regimes are respected.

The Indian Ocean Region has significant economic, political, and strategic implications in the Asia-Pacific and African regions. It shares 64% of the global population and 60% of the global GDP.

Jaishankar also spoke about the issue of sustainable debt, which he said was a “significant shared concern". He said that encouraging opaque lending practices, exorbitant ventures, and price points that were unrelated to the market were “bound to bite us back".

Jaishankar highlighted the importance of the Indian Ocean Region to India’s national interests. He also called for greater cooperation between India and Bangladesh in areas such as trade, investment, and connectivity.

The minister called for facilitating smooth and efficient connectivity in the region, but added that “we need to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity".

The conference was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh. In her remarks, she underscored the importance of regional cooperation in promoting peace, prosperity, and security in the Indian Ocean Region. She also called for greater collaboration on issues such as climate change, maritime security, and economic development. Hasina also asked for the “active support of the global community" to repatriate the Rohingya refugees to their homeland in a “safe and sustainable manner".