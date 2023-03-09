India-Aus Match, Selfie With Modi, Lap of Honour at Motera: Oz PM Albanese's Fun Day in Gujarat

Enjoying cricket-the common passion between India and Australia- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese watched the first day of the fourth test match between the two countries at Motera Stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Thursday.

After reaching the Narendra Modi stadium, both PMs took a round of the massive sports arena on a golf car before the start of the fourth match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia.

India want to ensure a 3-1 series win and a place in the World Test Championship final, even as the Australians look to dent the home team’s pride by restoring parity. But that is on the pitch.

Off it, Albanese and Modi did a lap of honour across the ground to mark the occasion of 75 years of friendship between India and Australia.

The round of the playing turf on a golf car by the two dignitaries was applauded by the thousands of spectators who had already taken their seats in the world’s largest cricket stadium.

Modi and Albanese also handed over Test caps to their respective team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith. The two captains also had their moment under the sun, as they walked into the field with their respective prime ministers and introduced them to the other players.

Both PMs met players from both sides and stood alongside them when the national anthems of India and Australia were sung.

After the match commenced, the two PMs shared a light moment and took a selfie while sitting in the stands. Later, the Australian PM tweeted the photo and said, “Celebrating 75 years of friendship though cricket with Indian Prime Ministerm @narendramodi."

Replying to the Albanese, PM Modi said, “Cricket, a common passion in India and Australia! Glad to be in Ahmedabad with my good friend, PM @AlboMP to witness parts of the India-Australia Test Match. I am sure it will be an exciting game!"

The two PMs also visited the ‘Hall of Fame museum at the Narendra Modi stadium.

BCCI president Roger Binny presented Albanese with his portrait while secretary Jay Shah gave one to the Indian PM.

The two leaders then inaugurated the newly designed Hall of Fame room where cricket and nostalgia have intrinsically seeped into each other.

There couldn’t have been a better person than former head coach Shastri to lend his service during their brief but engaging date with cricket history.

The only dampener was the tight multi-layered security arrangement because of the presence of the two heads of states.

Albanese arrived in Gujarat on Wednesday and attended some programmes, while Modi reached the state late last night.

India lead the four match series 2-1. Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat in the series-deciding fourth Test here.

