Home » India » India, Australia to Conclude Talks for Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement 'As Soon As Possible'

India, Australia to Conclude Talks for Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement 'As Soon As Possible'

Both countries have already implemented an economic cooperation and trade agreement (ECTA) in December 2022 and are now negotiating to widen the scope of that pact into a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement

Advertisement

Reported By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 22:19 IST

New Delhi, India

The statement was released after the meeting of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Australia's Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell here on March 11. (Reuters Photo)
The statement was released after the meeting of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Australia's Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell here on March 11. (Reuters Photo)

India and Australia have agreed to conclude the negotiations for a comprehensive free trade agreement “as soon as possible" as there is huge potential to enhance bilateral commerce in the next five years, according to a joint statement issued on Sunday.

The statement was released after the meeting of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Australia’s Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell here on March 11.

Both countries have already implemented an economic cooperation and trade agreement (ECTA) in December 2022 and are now negotiating to widen the scope of that pact into a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement (CECA).

“Ministers look forward to concluding CECA as soon as possible," the statement said.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The CECA will create new employment opportunities, raise living standards and improve the general welfare in both countries, it added.  The ministers also highlighted the importance of a smooth and timely clean energy transition as both countries work towards achieving their respective net zero goals.  “India-Australia bilateral trade exceeded USD 31 billion last financial year. Both agreed that given the trade complementarities between the two countries, there is considerable potential for significantly enhancing bilateral trade within the next 5 years," the statement said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

first published: March 12, 2023, 22:19 IST
last updated: March 12, 2023, 22:19 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani And Mouni Roy Are The Newest BFFs In B-town, Check Out The Duo's Latest Pictures

+18PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Helen, Bobby Deol, Nandita Mahtani, Karan Mehta Seen Arriving For Alanna Panday's Mehendi Function, See Pics