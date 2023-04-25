India-Bangladesh Border Forces Unite Siblings for Heartfelt Farewell

In a heart-touching tale of compassion, a sister was granted a final meeting with her deceased brother across the border. The Indian and Bangladeshi border forces came together to let a sister pay her last respects to her late brother.

On April 23, 2023, Aminuddin Dafadar from the border village of Hariharpur approached the commander of Border Out Post Madhupur, 68 Battalion, with a request to allow Sabar Khan’s sister living in Bangladesh to pay her last respects to her late brother.

The Indian border official contacted his Bangladeshi counterpart to facilitate the meeting, after which, both sides agreed to make arrangements to let the sister see her brother one last time. The Border Guard Force and the BSF were hailed for honouring the family’s final wishes.

Advertisement

A BSF Spokesperson said, “We protect the border day and night without any reluctance. In addition to the security of the country, we also uphold the religious and social values of the border dwellers. The BSF is always ready to extend help in situations that require compassion and empathy."

The Border Security Force, known for guarding against nefarious motives, has demonstrated its commitment to humanity and values.

Read all the Latest India News here