India Becoming Powerful Nation: RSS Leader

India Becoming Powerful Nation: RSS Leader

Addressing a program in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur on Saturday, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said there is a need to acquaint the new generation with the history, culture and heritage of the country

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 10:11 IST

Sultanpur, India

India is becoming a powerful nation and all forces opposed to it are trying to stop its progress, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said. (File Image/PTI)
India is becoming a powerful nation and all forces opposed to it are trying to stop its progress, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has said. Addressing a programme in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur on Saturday, he said there is a need to acquaint the new generation with the history, culture and heritage of the country so that they take inspiration from these and contribute to the country’s progress.

    • “India is developing into a powerful nation and to stop its march, forces opposed to it are coming forward," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader said.

    No matter how rich a nation is in natural resources, no matter how grand its ancient history is, if a person living in that society does not have the dedication to serve, then it cannot progress, he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 11, 2023, 10:11 IST
    last updated: June 11, 2023, 10:11 IST
