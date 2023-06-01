India Carries Out Successful Training Launch of Medium-Range Ballistic Missile Agni-1

India successfully carried out the training launch of a Medium-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-1 on Thursday. The launch was carried out by the Strategic Forces Command from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha.

According to a press release, the missile is a proven system, capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision. The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.

India has developed multiple variants of the Agni series of missiles. In December 2022, India successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-V capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 km.

According to a PTI report, the Agni 1 to 4 missiles have ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km and they have already been deployed.