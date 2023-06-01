Trends :Odisha Train AccidentOdisha Accident VideoOdisha Accident ReactionsOdisha Accident ExperienceCocktail Drugs Banned
Home » India » India Carries Out Successful Training Launch of Medium-Range Ballistic Missile Agni-1

India Carries Out Successful Training Launch of Medium-Range Ballistic Missile Agni-1

The launch was carried out by the Strategic Forces Command from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 21:11 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

According to a press release, the missile is a proven system, capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision.(Representational Image/DRDO)
India successfully carried out the training launch of a Medium-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-1 on Thursday. The launch was carried out by the Strategic Forces Command from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha.

According to a press release, the missile is a proven system, capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision. The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.

“A successful training launch of a Medium-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-1 was carried out by the Strategic Forces Command from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha on June 01, 2023. The missile is a proven system, capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision. The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile," the press release said.

India has developed multiple variants of the Agni series of missiles. In December 2022, India successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-V capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 km.

According to a PTI report, the Agni 1 to 4 missiles have ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km and they have already been deployed.

    first published: June 01, 2023, 20:47 IST
    last updated: June 01, 2023, 21:11 IST
