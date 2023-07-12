Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
'India Celebrates Unity in Diversity': Secretary General of Muslim World League Calls on President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said that India attaches great importance to its relationship with Saudi Arabia. The two countries have a longstanding history of amicable relations rooted in trade and people to people ties

Published By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 15:41 IST

New Delhi, India

President Droupadi Murmu with Secretary General of Muslim World League Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa. (Twitter)
President Droupadi Murmu with Secretary General of Muslim World League Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa. (Twitter)

The Secretary General of Muslim World League, Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Welcoming Dr Al-Issa on his first official visit to India, the President said that India appreciates the role and objectives of the Muslim World League in promoting tolerant values, moderation of consciousness and inter-faith dialogue. Murmu stated that India, as a multi-cultural, multi-lingual, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society, celebrates unity in diversity. “Our more than 200 million Indian Muslim brothers and sisters make us the country with the second largest population of Muslims in the world."

The President said that India attaches great importance to its relationship with Saudi Arabia. The two countries have a longstanding history of amicable relations rooted in trade and people to people ties. Both our countries have valuable teachings to share with the world, she added.

    • The President said that India and Saudi Arabia both condemn terrorism in its all forms and are calling for ‘zero tolerance’ against terrorism. The two leaders agreed that there is a need for a holistic approach to counter terrorism and violent extremism.

    The President appreciated Dr Al-Issa’s stand against extremism, terrorism and violence. She expressed confidence that his visit to India would provide more avenues collaboration with the Muslim World League.

    first published: July 12, 2023, 15:35 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 15:41 IST
