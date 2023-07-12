‘India Celebrates Unity in Diversity’: Secretary General of Muslim World League Calls on President Murmu

The Secretary General of Muslim World League, Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Welcoming Dr Al-Issa on his first official visit to India, the President said that India appreciates the role and objectives of the Muslim World League in promoting tolerant values, moderation of consciousness and inter-faith dialogue. Murmu stated that India, as a multi-cultural, multi-lingual, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society, celebrates unity in diversity. “Our more than 200 million Indian Muslim brothers and sisters make us the country with the second largest population of Muslims in the world."

The President said that India attaches great importance to its relationship with Saudi Arabia. The two countries have a longstanding history of amicable relations rooted in trade and people to people ties. Both our countries have valuable teachings to share with the world, she added.