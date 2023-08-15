India, China Agree to Resolve Border Issues Expeditiously, Maintain Peace on Ground: MEA

India and China have agreed to maintain peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday following the 19th round of Corps Commander Level Meeting between the two countries.

The MEA said the two sides, during the meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border on August 13-14, had a positive, constructive and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector.

“In line with the guidance provided by the leadership, they exchanged views in an open and forward-looking manner. They agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels. In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas," the MEA said in a statement.

Despite extensive diplomatic and military discussions leading to disengagement in various areas, Indian and Chinese troops remain in a standoff at specific friction points in eastern Ladakh for over three years. During the 18th round of military dialogue on April 23, the Indian side emphasised the urgent need to resolve ongoing issues at Depsang and Demchok.