India-China Diplomatic Showdown: High-Stakes Bilateral Talks Before SCO Defence Ministers Meet | Check Agenda & Schedule

India is set to hold bilateral talks with China ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting.

China Defence Minister General Li Shangfu is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Thursday for a meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh. According to sources within India’s Defence Ministry, both leaders will meet at 6 PM at the ITC Maurya Hotel to discuss key issues related to both nations.

This visit by General Li Shangfu is the first by a Chinese Defence Minister since the Galwan clash in which India lost 20 soldiers in a clash with People’s Liberation Army (PLA) personnel.

General Li Shangfu has recently taken charge of the post.

What is the Agenda?

The discussion between the two ministers is expected to focus on issues concerning both countries, particularly regional peace and security.

Given the escalated conditions at the border, the meeting is likely to discuss border issues, including de-escalation in eastern Ladakh and violations in Arunachal Pradesh. Both countries have deployed additional troops in the forward areas and the meeting is expected to address the issue of a buffer zone strategy that both sides have agreed on.

The meeting is also expected to address the ongoing disputes in Depsang and Demchok, where both sides have failed to reach a conclusion despite 18 rounds of commander-level talks. The most recent meeting on April 23 concluded with the hope for another meeting to resolve the issues via dialogue, with both sides agreeing to maintain security and stability on the ground in the Western sector.

A Defence Ministry official said, “This meeting is crucial for both countries. Both have the will to solve the matter, and commander-level talks and leaders talking at a table are different things. Matters have been resolved in the past, and this time also, it will be the priority."

India to Boost Relations With Russia

Besides bilateral talks with China, India is also scheduled to hold talks with Russia. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu are expected to meet after the main event on Friday. Both countries have a good bond and a long history of defence cooperation, and India has relied on Russia to cater to its defence needs.

India and Russia are looking to take their ties to a different level, with India working on its Atmanirbharta approach and inviting friendly countries to jointly manufacture and develop products for future needs. The meeting is expected to bring more agreements and cooperation between the two countries.

What Else in SCO Defence Ministers’ Meet?

Other than Pakistan, all members of the SCO, including two observers, Iran and Belarus, are scheduled to take part in the meeting. The theme of the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meet is ‘Secure SCO,’ with a focus on discussing regional security and peace along with counter-terrorism efforts.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Defence Ministers of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will participate. India has invited Belarus and Iran, currently observers in SCO, to participate in the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting. The Defence Minister of Pakistan would be participating virtually.

The main event will begin on April 28 at around 9:30 AM in New Delhi.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India became a permanent member in 2017.

