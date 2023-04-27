Rajnath Singh Discusses LAC Violations With Chinese Counterpart: ‘Basis of Bilateral Ties Eroded…’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held talks with his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu and discussed the developments in the India-China border areas as well as bilateral relations.

The talks took place hours after Li arrived in New Delhi to attend a meeting of defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) being hosted by India.

According to a government statement, the two ministers had frank discussions about the developments in the India-China border areas as well as bilateral relations.

“Singh categorically conveyed that development of relations between India and China is premised on prevalence of peace and tranquillity at the borders. He added that all issues at the LAC need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments," the statement said.

Singh also reiterated that “violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation".

Li’s visit to the country is the first by a Chinese defence minister after the 2020 eastern Ladakh border standoff. The meeting between Singh and Li comes after the Indian and Chinese armies held the 18th round of military talks on ending the border row.

At the Corps Commander level talks, which was held on April 23, the two sides agreed to stay in close touch and work out a mutually acceptable solution to the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh at the earliest. In the previous rounds of talks too, the two sides maintained to stay in close contact and sustain dialogue through military and diplomatic ways.

However, there was no indication of any clear forward movement in ending the row.

India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang is also set to visit India next week to attend a conclave of foreign ministers of SCO member countries in Goa. The meeting is slated for May 4 and 5.

On Thursday, Singh also held separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Iran and Tajikistan.

India is hosting the SCO defence ministers’ meeting under its presidency of the grouping.

Defence ministers of China, Russia and other member nations of the SCO except Pakistan are attending the meeting in Delhi.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif will attend the meeting through virtual mode, officials said.

