Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Home » India » India Condemns All Acts of Violence: Modi After Japanese PM Escapes Unhurt in Blast

India Condemns All Acts of Violence: Modi After Japanese PM Escapes Unhurt in Blast

Kishida was evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device at a campaign event in a western port city, officials said

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 15:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image/ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed relief after his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida escaped unharmed in an explosion during a campaign and asserted that India condemns all acts of violence.

Modi tweeted, “Learnt of a violent incident at a public event at Wakayama in Japan where my friend PM @Kishida230 was present. Relieved that he is safe. Praying for his continued well-being and good health. India condemns all acts of violence."

Kishida was evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device at a campaign event in a western port city, officials said.

Advertisement

Police wrestled a suspect to the ground as screaming bystanders scrambled to get away and smoke filled the air.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: April 15, 2023, 15:22 IST
last updated: April 15, 2023, 15:22 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Apple CEO Tim Cook In India: Meets Madhuri Dixit, AR Rahman, Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Mouni Roy And Other Celebs, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Esha Gupta Looks Smoking Hot In Beige Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures In Stylish Bikinis