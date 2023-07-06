'Freedom of Expression Being Misused': India on Khalistan Poster Threat to Diplomats in Canada

India on Thursday condemned posters inciting violence against Indian diplomats and missions abroad and said that the safety of Indian diplomats and the security of missions abroad is of utmost importance to the government.

The Ministry of External Affairs said it is a matter of concern that freedom of expression and speech is once again misused by anti-India elements based in Canada and elsewhere.

“You have seen posters inciting violence against Indian diplomats. Our sense is that posters inciting violence against Indian diplomats and our diplomatic premises abroad are unacceptable and we condemn them in the strongest terms. With respect to Canada, the matter has been taken up strongly with Canadian authorities both in New Delhi and Ottawa. We have called on the Government of Canada to take all steps to ensure the safety of our diplomats and security of our diplomatic missions in Canada," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a weekly briefing in New Delhi.

“It is a matter of concern that freedom of expression and speech is once again misused by anti-India elements based in Canada and elsewhere. We continued to press the Canadian side to ensure that our diplomats can carry out normal functions without fear or intimidation," he said.

Reacting to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments on terrorism, Bagchi said, “We have seen some comments in the media reports by PM Trudeau. But let me make the larger point. The issue is not about freedom of expression but for advocating violence for propagating separatism and for legitimizing terrorism so that we would like to emphasize."

“We have also had instances or situations where these kinds of threats are also taking place in the US, Australia and the UK to name a few."

Underlining External Affairs Minister S Jaishankare’s remarks, the MEA said, “The External Affairs Minister himself mentioned in the context of Trudeau’s comments that countries should not pander to vote bank politics. We have seen comments by UK foreign secretary. We’d problems of security of our mission in London. We have taken up this latest issue of threats against our diplomats with the UK authorities. We have noted comments by UK foreign secretary but we would naturally judge them by what happens on the ground."

The UK government on Thursday strongly condemned “any direct attack" on the High Commission of India in London, deeming such actions “completely unacceptable."

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly expressed his concern and prioritized the safety of the staff at India’s diplomatic mission in the country.

Bagchi said in the name of freedom of expression, we should not be giving space to those who advocate violence or legitimatise terrorism.