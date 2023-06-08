India, France, UAE Begin Joint Maritime Exercise in Gulf of Oman

The navies of India, France and the United Arab Emirates have carried out a two-day mega wargame in the Gulf of Oman reflecting their growing cooperation to deal with challenges in the maritime sphere. It was the first edition of the wargame involving navies of the three countries, officials said on Thursday.

Indian Naval ship INS Tarkash, French ship Surcouf, French Rafale aircraft and the UAE Navy’s maritime patrol aircraft participated in the exercise that began on Wednesday.