The White House has expressed that it regards India as a thriving democracy, which can be witnessed by anyone visiting New Delhi firsthand, seemingly refuting apprehensions surrounding India’s democratic standing. In the upcoming weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to embark on a state visit to the United States.

“India is a vibrant democracy. Anybody that, you know, happens to go to New Delhi can see that for themselves. And certainly, I would expect that strength and health of democratic institutions will be part of the discussion," John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, told reporters at a news conference, reported PTI.

“Look, we never shy away. And you can do that with friends. You’re supposed to do that with friends. You never shy away from expressing concerns that we might have with anyone around the world. But this (State) visit is really about advancing what is now and what we hope will be a deeper, stronger partnership and friendship going forward," Kirby said in response to a question.

Kirby said India is a strong partner with the United States on many levels.