India, Japan Hold 2nd Deputy NSA-level Strategic Dialogue, Vow to Enhance Defence Ties

India and Japan on Thursday held their second deputy NSA-level strategic dialogue and discussed issues such as enhancing cooperation in defence, economic security and critical and emerging technology.

Deputy NSA Vikram Misri and Japan’s Deputy Secretary General Keiichi Ichikawa co-chaired the 2nd India-Japan Deputy NSA Strategic Dialogue.

Issues discussed included enhancing cooperation in defence, economic security and critical and emerging technology, sources said.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, they said.