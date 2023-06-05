Trends :Odisha Train AccidentCyclone BipajoyK'taka Anti-cow Slaughter LawAshwini VaishnawBihar Bridge Collapse
Home » India » India Logs 174 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally At 3,193

India Logs 174 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally At 3,193

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,56,681. The case fatality rate was 1.18 per cent

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 13:18 IST

New Delhi, India

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections (Representational Image/PTI)
The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections (Representational Image/PTI)

New Delhi: India logged 174 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 4.49 crore, while the active cases decreased to 3,193, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The death toll rose to 5,31,882 with two more fatalities, which includes one reconciled by Kerala, data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,56,681. The case fatality rate was 1.18 per cent. So far, India had recorded a total of 4.49 crore (4,49,91,756) Covid cases.

According to the website, as many as 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

top videos
  • Kiara, Kartik Celebrate Response To SPKK | Swara Bhaskar Pregnant | Virat, Anushka At FA Cup Finals
  • Deepika Padukone's Secret To Her Glowing Skin REVEALED | Just Three Steps To Follow
  • Sacred Games Leads IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Web Series List; Mirzapur, Scam, The Family Man Follow
  • Kangana Ranaut Dismisses Airport Fashion Years After Endorsing It; Deepika, Nora & Uorfi Too Should
  • Ranbir's Clean Look From Animal Leaked | Sara Ali Khan Wins Internet | Aditi, Siddharth On Vacation

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 05, 2023, 10:40 IST
    last updated: June 05, 2023, 13:18 IST
    Read More