Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyMira Road Murder CaseJaishankarAmalner CurfewMumbai Weather
Home » India » India Logs 186 Fresh Covid Cases; Active Tally At 2,501

India Logs 186 Fresh Covid Cases; Active Tally At 2,501

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,58,259, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 10:06 IST

New Delhi, India

The total tally of Covid cases is 4.49 crore (Representational Image/PTI)
The total tally of Covid cases is 4.49 crore (Representational Image/PTI)

India saw a single-day rise of 186 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 2,501, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has remained at 5,31,888, the data updated at 8 am stated. The total tally of Covid cases is 4.49 crore (4,49,92,648) and the active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, it stated.

The national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

top videos
  • Parineeti Chopra & Fiance Raghav Chadha To Opt For Cousin Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Venue For D-Day?
  • Kajol Returns To Instagram Hours After Bidding Goodbye; Fans Call Out Her 'Poor' Marketing Gimmick
  • Kiara Promotes SPKK With Sid's Mom By Her Side | Ranbir Schools A Pap | Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Create Guinness World Record For Most People Performing His Iconic Pose
  • Ranbir's Animal Pre-Teaser Out | Priyanka Chopra's Desi Baby | Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi Mehendi

    • The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,58,259, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent.

    According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 10, 2023, 10:06 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 10:06 IST
    Read More