India Logs 32 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Caseload Now 1,454

India has logged 32 new coronavirus infections, while the count of active cases stood at 1,454, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll has increased to 5,31,913 with one death being reported from Mizoram, the data updated at 8 am stated. The Covid case tally stood at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,575).

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,208 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry’s website 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)