India Logs 425 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally Down to 5,259

India Logs 425 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally Down to 5,259

The death toll has increased to 5,31,859 with three fatalities, which includes one death reconciled by Kerala

PTI

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 12:40 IST

New Delhi, India

The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore(File photo/PTI)
India saw a single day rise of 425 new coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases has decreased to 5,259, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,859 with three fatalities, which includes one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,44,52,223 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

first published: May 27, 2023, 12:40 IST
last updated: May 27, 2023, 12:40 IST
