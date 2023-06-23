Trends :PM Modi in EgyptDelhi RainManipur ViolenceMumbai RainsPM Modi US Visit
India Logs 51 new Covid Cases; Active Tally Dips to 1,712

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,902, with one fatality each reported from Delhi and Rajasthan

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 10:51 IST

New Delhi, India

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (File photo/Reuters)

India has logged 51 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 1,712 from 1,784, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,902, with one fatality each reported from Delhi and Rajasthan, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,93,817).

    • The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,203 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.  According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 23, 2023, 10:51 IST
