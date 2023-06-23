India Logs 51 new Covid Cases; Active Tally Dips to 1,712

India has logged 51 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 1,712 from 1,784, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,902, with one fatality each reported from Delhi and Rajasthan, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,93,817).