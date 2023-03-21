India Logs 699 New Covid Cases, Active Tally Climbs To 6,559

India continues to witness a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, with the country logging 699 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. With the latest additions, the Covid case tally has reached 4.46 crore (4,46,96,984).

As per the latest data, the active cases increased to 6,559, while the death toll climbed to 5,30,808 with two new deaths. While one death was reported by Odisha, another was reconciled by Kerala. The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections.

Furthermore, the daily positivity was recorded at 0.71 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.91 per cent. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 92.04 crore tests for the detection of Covid have been conducted so far with 97,866 being conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,59,617, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry’s website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

On Sunday, the Centre issued revised guidelines for the treatment of adult coronavirus patients, according to which antibiotics should not be used in Covid cases unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection.

The revised guidelines, issued amid an uptick in coronavirus cases, stated that drugs such as Lopinavir-ritonavir, hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, Molnupiravir, Favipiravir, Azithromycin and Doxycycline should not be used for the treatment of adult COVID-19 patients in India.

The AIIMS/ICMR-COVID-19 National Task Force met on January 5 to revise the clinical guidance protocol. It has also advised doctors not to use convalescent plasma therapy.

“Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. Possibility of co-infection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered," the guidelines said.

Additionally, in moderate or severe diseases at high risk of progression, Remdesivir may be considered for up to five days. It should be started within 10 days of onset of symptoms in those having moderate to severe disease with a high risk of progression (requiring supplemental oxygen) but who are not on IMV or ECMO.

There is no evidence of benefit for the treatment of more than five days and is not to be used in patients who are not on oxygen support or in home setting, the guidelines stated.

(With PTI Inputs)

