India Logs 7,533 New Covid-19 Cases, Marginally Lower Than Yesterday

India on Friday logged 7,533 Covid-19 cases taking the total coronavirus tally to 4.49 crore, the Union Health Ministry showed.

As the daily infection numbers witnessed a slight dip, the active cases in the last 24 hours decreased to 53,852. The active cases now comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections.

According to the ministry data, the death toll in the last 24 hours rose to 5,31,468 with 44 new Covid-related deaths, which included 16 fatalities reconciled by Kerala.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.69 per cent while the fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Advertisement

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,43,47,024. India has so far recorded a total of 4.49 crore Covid cases.

According to the ministry’s website, a total of 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday reported 7 Covid-related deaths for the second and recorded 865 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 16.90 per cent.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.

Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city. However, they have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here