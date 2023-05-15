Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
India Logs Over 800 Infections, Active Covid Cases in Country Decline to 14,493

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,35,204 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 11:26 IST

New Delhi, India

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore. (Photo: PTI File)
India has logged 801 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 14,493 from 15,515, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,778 with eight deaths which include four reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,81,475).

The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,35,204 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.  According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

first published: May 15, 2023, 11:26 IST
last updated: May 15, 2023, 11:26 IST
